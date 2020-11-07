Happy Birthday, French Montana!

Karim Kharbouch turns 36 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about the rapper.

If he was “an O.G.

In the game,” he would want to be Snoop Dogg.

Montana loves fashion.

He has acted on the hit Fox show, “Empire.”.

The activist is the first rapper to become a Global Citizens Ambassador.

He knew he was famous when he told his mom she didn’t have to work anymore.

