Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19 vaccine findings 'even better than we expected'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Covid-19 vaccine findings 'even better than we expected'

Covid-19 vaccine findings 'even better than we expected'

Professor Danny Altmann from Imperial College London has said the positive studies showing a 90% effective Covid-19 vaccine is "terribly good news...even better than we expected".

Pharmaceutical firm Pfizer announced that interim findings from its Covid-19 vaccine study showed the jab to be more than 90% effective in preventing the disease.

Professor Altmann spoke with caution over the vaccine's findings, however, imploring people to "not think of this as a rapid fix", adding "we're still going to be facing a hard time for much of 2021".

The Professor of Immunology did say that the new findings "means there is light at the end of the tunnel" to this global pandemic.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Why exercise equals happiness [Video]

Why exercise equals happiness

The lead-up to Christmas is usually a cheerful time of year. However, like everything else in 2020, plans are a little off this time thanks to Covid 19 restricttions on socializing.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

US election: Joe Biden backs Covid vow with new task force

 The US president-elect sets out his plans on the "important battle" of tackling surging Covid cases.
BBC News
UK COVID-19 pilot testing programme begins in Liverpool [Video]

UK COVID-19 pilot testing programme begins in Liverpool

Could this be the blueprint for an exit strategy from COVID-19?

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:03Published

Dow surges 1,400 points to intraday record as Pfizer says vaccine effective

 U.S. stocks surged Monday after Pfizer said its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Pfizer Pfizer American multinational pharmaceutical corporation

COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, manufacturers report

 This syringe was used in Pfizer/BioNTech’s phase three coronavirus vaccine trial. | Photo by Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A..
The Verge

11/09: CBSN AM

 Pfizer: Early data shows vaccine more than 90% effective; Stacy Abrams receiving credit for Georgia
CBS News
Professor hails Pfizer vaccine as 'tremendous news' [Video]

Professor hails Pfizer vaccine as 'tremendous news'

Professor Gordon Dougan Cambridge University says that he is absolutelydelighted with the news that pharmaceutical giant Pfizer's vaccine has beenfound to be more than 90% effective within initial findings. However,Professor Dougan also recognises that the vaccine's requirement to be kept-70C will pose logistical problems for less wealthy countries.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:27Published

Imperial College London Imperial College London Public research university in London, United Kingdom

Chikungunya may affect central nervous system as well as joints and lungs [Video]

Chikungunya may affect central nervous system as well as joints and lungs

A study conducted by an international team of researchers with FAPESP's support shows that infection by chikungunya virus can produce even more severe manifestations than the typical symptoms of the disease, such as acute fever, headache, rash, and intense joint and muscle pain. The analysis was performed by 38 researchers affiliated with the Federal University of Ceara (UFC), the University of Sao Paulo (USP), and the Ministry of Health in Brazil, and with Imperial College London and Oxford University in the United Kingdom. Their main discovery was that chikungunya can infect the central nervous system and impair cognitive and motor functions. The study was conducted under the auspices of the Brazil-UK Center for Arbovirus Discovery, Diagnosis, Genomics, and Epidemiology (CADDE). It also derived from Souza's postdoctoral research, part of which he pursued at Oxford University in the UK with FAPESP's support via a Research Internship Abroad.Researchers affiliated with several different institutions collaborated on the project, which was also supported by Brazil's National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq).

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Highly detailed map of the human heart could guide personalized heart treatments [Video]

Highly detailed map of the human heart could guide personalized heart treatments

Scientists have created a detailed cellular and molecular map of the healthy human heart to understand how this vital organ functions and to shed light on what goes awry in cardiovascular disease. The work, published in the journal Nature, was led by investigators at Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital, the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Max Delbruck Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC) in Germany, Imperial College London and their global collaborators. The team analyzed almost a half million individual cells to build the most extensive cell atlas of the human heart to date. The atlas shows the huge diversity of cells and reveals heart muscle cell types, cardiac protective immune cells and an intricate network of blood vessels. It also predicts how the cells communicate to keep the heart working. The research is part of the Human Cell Atlas initiative to map every cell type in the human body.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

'Positive signs' Wales' firebreak has worked [Video]

'Positive signs' Wales' firebreak has worked

There are "positive signs" that Wales' firebreak lockdown has curbed the spread of coronavirus in the country, the First Minister has said. Mark Drakeford said recent high numbers of new cases were beginning to drop as Wales began life under new national measures from Monday. "We won't know the full impact for a couple of weeks yet" he added, "but there are some tentative early positive signs, and those give us some hope." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Nicola Sturgeon welcomes vaccine breakthrough [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon welcomes vaccine breakthrough

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news of a coronavirus vaccine breakthrough. A vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has been found to be 90% effective in preventing people from getting the virus. "This is news that should give us all some tentative hope today", Ms Sturgeon said at the start of Scotland's daily Covid-19 briefing. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:36Published
Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume

The European Union's Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, has arrived in London as the deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal looms. Talks resume today, with Boris Johnson insisting a deal is "there to be done" between the UK and EU. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:50Published
Sadiq Khan says he's 'really excited' by US election result [Video]

Sadiq Khan says he's 'really excited' by US election result

The Mayor of London says he is "really excited" by the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the USA. Sadiq Khan said that he is "looking forward to a good relationship" with the new President "who shares our values". Mr Khan has been openly critical of current President Donald Trump and even made a dig at him over the weekend, tweeting 'it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls'. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:28Published

Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 vaccine could be available by '3rd week of November' [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine could be available by '3rd week of November'

New this morning - Pfizer says early data shows its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective. That is much better than expected.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published
Some COVID-19 'long haulers' experience lasting skin problems [Video]

Some COVID-19 'long haulers' experience lasting skin problems

Some patients with COVID-19 have persistent skin-related symptoms long after their initial infection has cleared, according to a new analysis.The findings, presented at the 29th Congress of the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Dr. Fauci says findings on potential COVID-19 vaccine expected by December [Video]

Dr. Fauci says findings on potential COVID-19 vaccine expected by December

Dr. Fauci says findings on potential COVID-19 vaccine expected by December

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:57Published