Covid-19 vaccine findings 'even better than we expected'

Professor Gordon Dougan Cambridge University says that he is absolutelydelighted with the news that pharmaceutical giant Pfizer's vaccine has beenfound to be more than 90% effective within initial findings. However,Professor Dougan also recognises that the vaccine's requirement to be kept-70C will pose logistical problems for less wealthy countries.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:27Published
A study conducted by an international team of researchers with FAPESP's support shows that infection by chikungunya virus can produce even more severe manifestations than the typical symptoms of the disease, such as acute fever, headache, rash, and intense joint and muscle pain. The analysis was performed by 38 researchers affiliated with the Federal University of Ceara (UFC), the University of Sao Paulo (USP), and the Ministry of Health in Brazil, and with Imperial College London and Oxford University in the United Kingdom. Their main discovery was that chikungunya can infect the central nervous system and impair cognitive and motor functions. The study was conducted under the auspices of the Brazil-UK Center for Arbovirus Discovery, Diagnosis, Genomics, and Epidemiology (CADDE). It also derived from Souza's postdoctoral research, part of which he pursued at Oxford University in the UK with FAPESP's support via a Research Internship Abroad.Researchers affiliated with several different institutions collaborated on the project, which was also supported by Brazil's National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq).
Scientists have created a detailed cellular and molecular map of the healthy human heart to understand how this vital organ functions and to shed light on what goes awry in cardiovascular disease. The work, published in the journal Nature, was led by investigators at Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital, the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Max Delbruck Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC) in Germany, Imperial College London and their global collaborators. The team analyzed almost a half million individual cells to build the most extensive cell atlas of the human heart to date. The atlas shows the huge diversity of cells and reveals heart muscle cell types, cardiac protective immune cells and an intricate network of blood vessels. It also predicts how the cells communicate to keep the heart working. The research is part of the Human Cell Atlas initiative to map every cell type in the human body.
There are "positive signs" that Wales' firebreak lockdown has curbed the spread of coronavirus in the country, the First Minister has said. Mark Drakeford said recent high numbers of new cases were beginning to drop as Wales began life under new national measures from Monday. "We won't know the full impact for a couple of weeks yet" he added, "but there are some tentative early positive signs, and those give us some hope."
Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news of a coronavirus vaccine breakthrough. A vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has been found to be 90% effective in preventing people from getting the virus. "This is news that should give us all some tentative hope today", Ms Sturgeon said at
the start of Scotland's daily Covid-19 briefing. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The European Union's Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, has arrived in London as the deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal looms. Talks resume today, with Boris Johnson insisting a deal is "there to be done" between the UK and EU. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Mayor of London says he is "really excited" by the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the USA. Sadiq Khan said that he is "looking forward to a good relationship" with the new President "who shares our values". Mr Khan has been openly critical of current President Donald Trump and even made a dig at him over the weekend, tweeting 'it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls'. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn