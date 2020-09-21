Global  
 

Dow Movers: HD, AXP

In early trading on Monday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 17.8%.

Year to date, American Express has lost about 8.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 2.3%.

Home Depot is showing a gain of 27.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.

Om, trading up 0.3%, and Chevron, trading up 13.1% on the day.




