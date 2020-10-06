Global  
 

President Donald Trump Is Selling His Personal Helicopter

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
President Donald Trump Is Selling His Personal Helicopter

President Donald Trump Is Selling His Personal Helicopter

Donald Trump may have lost the U.S. Election but he’s also selling off one of his luxury helicopters.

The Sikorsky S76-B is reported to have been used for years by the tycoon.

But not since he became president when Presidential Chopper, Marine One, became at his disposal.

Canada-based aircraft trading experts Aero asset have listed the chopper, along with U.S. Company Jet Edge partners.

No price has been suggested, and interested parties are requested to make an offer.

The U.S. Civil Registration code N76DT is reported to be a reference to its owner.


