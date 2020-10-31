Nevada sees surge in COVID-19 cases

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, over the past two weeks we've seen a significant rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. And our local transmission rate has risen above..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:19Published
The governor of the U.S. state of Utah, Gary Herbert, declared late on Sunday a new state of emergency to address hospital overcrowding in response to weeks of stress on its hospital networks due to a..
As coronavirus cases in the national capital surge once again, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital continues to treat virus infected patients free of cost. This COVID hospital at Ulan Batar Marg is..