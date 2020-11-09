Global  
 

Biden Unveils Covid-19 Task Force

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us about president-elect Joe Biden’s just announced Covid-19 task force.


Wall Street set to surge on news of COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness

Some heartening news on a potential treatment for the coronavirus (COVID-19) is set to light a fire...
Proactive Investors - Published

President-elect Biden Announces COVID Task Force

President-elect Biden Announces COVID Task Force Watch VideoPresident-elect Biden has said addressing the pandemic will be his top priority. This...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comHinduBBC NewsIndiaTimesFOXNews.com


Biden-Harris Transition Team Taps Miami’s Dr. Vivek Murthy To Co-Chair Coronavirus Task Force

President-elect Joe Biden is signaling he plans to move quickly building out his government and he's...
cbs4.com - Published


Major reset is coming to how COVID-19 is handled when President-elect Joe Biden takes over [Video]

President-elect Joe Biden's first major transition announcement is the formation of a COVID-19 advisory board that includes a Trump administration whistleblower.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:57Published
Biden launches new coronavirus task force [Video]

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
Election 2020: Biden Set To Announce Coronavirus Task Force [Video]

President-elect Joe Biden will announce his 12-person task force to begin addressing the coronavirus pandemic once he takes office in January. But as CBS2's Dick Brennan reports, that doesn't mean..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:09Published