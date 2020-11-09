Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pfizer Vaccine More Than 90% Effective

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Pfizer Vaccine More Than 90% Effective
Pfizer Vaccine More Than 90% Effective

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Pfizer’s vaccine is more than 90 percent effective in first analysis, company reports

It is the strongest signal yet that the unprecedented quest to develop a coronavirus vaccine that...
Washington Post - Published Also reported by •Bangkok PostUpworthyTMZ.comJust JaredCBS 2NYTimes.comThe Age


Dow surges 1,400 points to intraday record as Pfizer says vaccine effective

U.S. stocks surged Monday after Pfizer said its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in...
USATODAY.com - Published

Covid-19 breakthrough: Vaccine is ‘more than 90% effective’

A major breakthrough has been announced in the search for a coronavirus vaccine, with the jab from...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comThe Age



Related videos from verified sources

Dow Surges After Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine More Than 90% Effective [Video]

Dow Surges After Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine More Than 90% Effective

Dow Surges After Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine More Than 90% Effective

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:26Published
'Just Extraordinary': Praise for Pfizer's Covid Vaccine [Video]

'Just Extraordinary': Praise for Pfizer's Covid Vaccine

Drugmaker Pfizer announced its attempt at producing a COVID-19 vaccine is over 90% effective.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:06Published
Pfizer's COVID vaccine candidate shown to be 90% effective in early findings [Video]

Pfizer's COVID vaccine candidate shown to be 90% effective in early findings

Pfizer and BioNTech released early study results indicating that their vaccine prevented more than 90% of infections with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:42Published