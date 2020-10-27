Global  
 

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:34s
Shannon Sharpe on Tom Brady's 'awful' performance in WK 9 blowout to Saints | UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady struggled in his first game with Antonio Brown against the New Orleans Saints last night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put up only 3 points against the Saints 38 and Brady threw 3 picks with just over 200 yards while being sacked 3 times.

Tampa’s only 3 points didn’t come until there were less than 6 minutes left in the 4th quarter.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Bucs' loss.


