Shannon Sharpe on Tom Brady's 'awful' performance in WK 9 blowout to Saints | UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady struggled in his first game with Antonio Brown against the New Orleans Saints last night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put up only 3 points against the Saints 38 and Brady threw 3 picks with just over 200 yards while being sacked 3 times.

Tampa’s only 3 points didn’t come until there were less than 6 minutes left in the 4th quarter.

