Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Azerbaijan says military in Karabakh second city

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Azerbaijan says military in Karabakh second city

Azerbaijan says military in Karabakh second city

Nagorno-Karabakh's ethnic Armenian leadership said on Monday it had lost control of the mountain enclave's second-largest city and that Azeri forces were closing in on Stepanakert, its seat of power.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh Disputed territory in Transcaucasia

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan claims control of Shusha [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan claims control of Shusha

Azeris celebrate after gov't announces the capture of Shusha city in the disputed region where it is fighting Armenia.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:14Published
Azerbaijan claims it has seized key city in Nagorno-Karabakh [Video]

Azerbaijan claims it has seized key city in Nagorno-Karabakh

In a televised address to the nation, President Ilham Aliyev said “Shusha is ours — Karabakh is ours,” using the Azerbaijani version of the city’s name.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:25Published

Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan 'takes key town' in Armenia conflict

 Azerbaijan has captured a key town in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region, according to the country's president. Ilham Aliyev announced in a televised address..
WorldNews

At least 3 die in latest shelling of Nagorno-Karabakh cities

 STEPANAKERT, Nagorno-Karabakh (AP) — At least three civilians were killed in the latest shelling of Nagorno-Karabakh cities Friday as Azerbaijan pushed its..
WorldNews

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus


Stepanakert Stepanakert Capital of Nagorno-Karabakh

Residents desert Stepanakert, no sign of Nagorno-Karabakh peace in sight [Video]

Residents desert Stepanakert, no sign of Nagorno-Karabakh peace in sight

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:29Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: attacks continue despite ceasefire deal [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: attacks continue despite ceasefire deal

On Friday, Russia hosted ceasefire talks in a move to stop the escalation of violence in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. After 10 hours of negotiations, both Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a truce starting on Saturday at noon. But just moments after it came into effect, both sides accused each other of violating the terms. On Sunday night, a residential building in Ganja, the second-largest city in Azerbaijan, was allegedly hit by an Armenian airstrike, killing nine and injuring at least 13, while Nagorno-Karabakh's military officials said that Azerbaijani forces shelled Stepanakert, the region's capital. Both sides denied the accusations. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:25Published
Residents fleeing Stepanakert as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict hits home [Video]

Residents fleeing Stepanakert as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict hits home

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:36Published

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

Losing the battle? Fears Armenian forces overrun in key town [Video]

Losing the battle? Fears Armenian forces overrun in key town

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:42Published

Related videos from verified sources

Azerbaijan says 21 dead in Armenia attack near Nagorno-Karabakh [Video]

Azerbaijan says 21 dead in Armenia attack near Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of killing 21 people and wounding dozens in a missile strike near the disputed region.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published
Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of killing 21 civilians in missile strike [Video]

Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of killing 21 civilians in missile strike

Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of killing at least 21 civilians and wounding dozens more in a missile strike close to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:51Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Communities feel increasing strain [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Communities feel increasing strain

Three truce attempts have failed to stop Azerbaijan and Armenia clashing, with more than 1,000 killed in one month.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:42Published