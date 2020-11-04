Republicans Decline, to Recognize Biden's Election .

Global  
 

President-elect Joe Biden has received congratulations from leaders all around the world.

But high profile Republican leaders have yet to acknowledge that Biden has won the election.

Biden received congratulations from both Utah Senator Mitt Romney and former President George W.

Bush.

Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country, Former President George W.

Bush, via 'The New York Times'.

A tweet from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fell short of congratulating Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Every legal vote should be counted.

Any illegally-submitted ballots must not.

All sides must get to observe the process, Mitch McConnell, Republican Senate Majority Leader, via 'The New York Times'.

The Trump campaign has named Rep.

Doug Collins (R, GA) to lead a recount in Georgia.

Trump continues to assert his claim that the election was stolen.

President-elect Joe Biden has already begun working to name a new coronavirus task force


