Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump’s Lawyers Schedule Press Conference at Wrong Four Seasons

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Donald Trump’s Lawyers Schedule Press Conference at Wrong Four Seasons

Donald Trump’s Lawyers Schedule Press Conference at Wrong Four Seasons

Donald Trump’s Lawyers Schedule Press Conference at Wrong Four Seasons.

On Saturday morning, Donald Trump took to Twitter to tease a “big” press conference.

In his tweet, Trump said the event would take place at the “Four Seasons” in Philadelphia.

.

Trump later deleted the tweet and posted a new one, clarifying that the location was the “Four Seasons Total Landscaping.” .

Social media users believe that Trump’s campaign meant to schedule the conference at the Four Seasons Hotel but made an error.

Instead, they scheduled the press conference at a business located on the outskirts of Philadelphia.

.

They thought they were booking the Four Seasons hotel - but instead booked Four Seasons Total Landscaping an just ran with it?

Man, Haralabos Voulgaris, via Twitter.

Furthering this theory was the fact that the unusual setting was nestled between a cremation center and an adult book store.

.

Actor Patton Oswalt teased Trump's campaign blunder on Twitter, speaking facetiously about the press conference.

This is not over.

For we shall mount our righteous stand at Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

Next to Fantasy Island Adult Books.

Across the street from the Delaware Valley Cremation Center.

Between the fire extinguisher and yellow hose, Patton Oswalt, via Twitter


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump campaign appears to mistakenly book car park outside landscaping firm ‘Four Seasons’ for press conference

Donald Trump’s lawyers have held a press conference outside the car park of a local landscaping...
SBS - Published

News24.com | Trump mocked over press conference at Four Seasons garden center

It was billed as a major press event at Philadelphia's Four Seasons but a briefing by Donald Trump's...
News24 - Published Also reported by •CTV News


Four Seasons: Donald Trump's campaign team mocked for booking wrong venue

Donald Trump and his team have been ridiculed online after appearing to accidentally book a gardening...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Rudy Giuliani and Trump's team hold press conference at Four Seasons Landscaping carpark [Video]

Rudy Giuliani and Trump's team hold press conference at Four Seasons Landscaping carpark

Trump's team held a press conference at the Four Seasons Landscaping in Philadelphia to speak about voter fraud.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 09:09Published
Giuliani holds Trump press conference in front of landscape business, prompting confusion [Video]

Giuliani holds Trump press conference in front of landscape business, prompting confusion

The Trump campaign press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia prompted the similarly named luxury hotel to respond.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:43Published
Donald Trump Cut Off By TV Networks For Falsely Claiming Voting Fraud [Video]

Donald Trump Cut Off By TV Networks For Falsely Claiming Voting Fraud

With Donald Trump’s reelection chances fading, the president faced an immediate backlash after falsely claiming that he has won the election and the race was rigged in a rambling press conference at..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published