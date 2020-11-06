Donald Trump’s Lawyers Schedule Press Conference at Wrong Four Seasons

On Saturday morning, Donald Trump took to Twitter to tease a “big” press conference.

In his tweet, Trump said the event would take place at the “Four Seasons” in Philadelphia.

Trump later deleted the tweet and posted a new one, clarifying that the location was the “Four Seasons Total Landscaping.” .

Social media users believe that Trump’s campaign meant to schedule the conference at the Four Seasons Hotel but made an error.

Instead, they scheduled the press conference at a business located on the outskirts of Philadelphia.

They thought they were booking the Four Seasons hotel - but instead booked Four Seasons Total Landscaping an just ran with it?

Man, Haralabos Voulgaris, via Twitter.

Furthering this theory was the fact that the unusual setting was nestled between a cremation center and an adult book store.

Actor Patton Oswalt teased Trump's campaign blunder on Twitter, speaking facetiously about the press conference.

This is not over.

For we shall mount our righteous stand at Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

Next to Fantasy Island Adult Books.

Across the street from the Delaware Valley Cremation Center.

Between the fire extinguisher and yellow hose, Patton Oswalt, via Twitter