Chico Police partner with Butte Behavioral Health for mobile crisis

A program to help those in mental health crisis is two years old. is it working?

This morning.... a little over two years ago, butte county behavioral health began a partnership with the chico police department& providing trained counselors to go on calls when officers need help involving a mental health crisis.

I wanted to find out& is that teamwork -- workin*?

We're just more educated and we've received more training."

On any given day, 17 year law enforcement veteran sergaent paul ratto is responding& "nats of radio" sometimes to crime.

Often though, to someone, who simply needs help.

"are you able to stand?

Living on the street?

How long you been on the streets?"

When a call requires a more intense mental health response& nats of paul telling pam what's going o* police bring in counselors from butte county behavorial healthãthe mobile crisis unit.

"in the past, law enforcement had had few options, it was take them in or let them go, now we can connect if they're anywhere in between and help them get what they need and get out of the cycle of crisis."

I spent several hours with sgt.

Rattoã "especially with covid-19& a change in calls at all?

Yes we're experiencing a lot more calls of service as it pertains to people in mental health crisis."

((nats of ratto heading into park)) he says working alongside counselors& an*because officers have increased trainingãthey are now better equiped to resopond.

"the advances we've made in the last two years, i think are epic."

"i think our citizenry and rightfully so, is demanding law enforcement understand people living with mental health diagnosis.

I think it adds to our mission in keeping people safe" decamp says the program is successfulãin fact, calls for services over the past three months*u*- 30% from the same time last year.

Sgt.

Ratto says law enforcement still has much more work to do and says he would like to see more departments take this approach.... hopes chico can expand to 24/7