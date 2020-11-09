Global  
 

Looking back: Mike Randall interviews Alex Trebek, goes behind the scenes of 'Jeopardy!'

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Back in 1987, Mike Randall went behind the scenes of 'Jeopardy!'

And interviewed Alex Trebek.


Ryan Reynolds leads tributes to late Alex Trebek: 'He was gracious and funny' [Video]

Ryan Reynolds leads tributes to late Alex Trebek: 'He was gracious and funny'

Ryan Reynolds has led tributes to “gracious and funny” Alex Trebek, after the 'Jeopardy!' star passed away following a battle with cancer.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:37Published
Legendary Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Dead At 80 [Video]

Legendary Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Dead At 80

The television icon, who served as host of the popular game show for more than 30 years, lost his two-year battle with pancreatic cancer on Sunday. CBS2's Chris Martinez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published
Remembering Alex Trebek [Video]

Remembering Alex Trebek

Former reporter Kate Carnegie remembers interviewing Alex Trebek in Los Angeles in 2013.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:47Published