Dave Grohl teases Foo Fighters' 'party album' Medicine at MidnightBTS big winners at MTV EMAs
BTS big winners at MTV EMAsBTS big winners at MTV EMAs
BTS big winners at MTV EMAs as Little Mix host without Jesy Nelson*Mandatory credit: ViacomCBS Networks International K-pop superstars BTS were the big winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards, while show hosts Little Mix also took home top prizes. Jade Thirlwall,..
Dave Grohl feels like quitting Foo Fighters after every tourAfter getting home from a long stint on the road, Grohl feels like calling it quits.