Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dave Grohl teases Foo Fighters' 'party album' Medicine at MidnightBTS big winners at MTV EMAs

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Dave Grohl teases Foo Fighters' 'party album' Medicine at MidnightBTS big winners at MTV EMAs

Dave Grohl teases Foo Fighters' 'party album' Medicine at MidnightBTS big winners at MTV EMAs

Dave Grohl teases Foo Fighters' 'party album' Medicine at MidnightBTS big winners at MTV EMAs


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Dave Grohl teases Foo Fighters' 'party album' Medicine at Midnight


ContactMusic - Published


Related videos from verified sources

BTS big winners at MTV EMAs [Video]

BTS big winners at MTV EMAs

BTS big winners at MTV EMAs

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:50Published
BTS big winners at MTV EMAs as Little Mix host without Jesy Nelson [Video]

BTS big winners at MTV EMAs as Little Mix host without Jesy Nelson

*Mandatory credit: ViacomCBS Networks International K-pop superstars BTS were the big winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards, while show hosts Little Mix also took home top prizes. Jade Thirlwall,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Dave Grohl feels like quitting Foo Fighters after every tour [Video]

Dave Grohl feels like quitting Foo Fighters after every tour

After getting home from a long stint on the road, Grohl feels like calling it quits.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published