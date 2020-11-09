Midmorning With Aundrea - November 9, 2020 (Part 4)

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 weeks ago

(Part 4 of 4) In 1976, Peter Frampton raced up the music charts with his best selling album "Frampton Come Alive." Frampton says that a lifelong friendship with another rock icon was crucial during this time.

In 1976 peter frampton raced up the music charts with his best selling album "frampton come alive."

The 70- year- old guitarist says the epic success of the album took him quote "to the moo and back without a rocket, but also to the depths of despair."

In his interview about his new memoir, "do yo feel like i do," frampton tells anthony mason that a lifelong friendship with áanotherá rock icon helped him pull through.

Nat: peter frampton was drawn to the guitar early.

As a teenager at bromley technical high school in england, where his father taught art, he saw a band called "th konrads" play& an was mesmerized by a young musician named dave jones, who would become david bowie.

Frampton: "i jus looked up at dad and i said, 'dad, who's that?'

He said, 'oh, that's jones, he's in my art form.'

I said, 'well, i'd like to be him, dad.'" narr: dave and pete became friends frampton: "he ha to become friends with me 'cause his teacher was my dad!"

Nat: "i don't wan our loving to die&" narr: frampton's career took off quickly.

By 18, with the band, the herd, he had top ten hits in the uk, & made the cover of a british teen magazine.

Frampton: "i wa made the face of 68.

And i hated it."

Nat: narr: he left to join the group humble pie & and became a sought after session musician, playing with george harrison and ringo starr mason: "and ho did you feel about that?"

Frampton: "i love it."

// "truthfully, always see myself as the guitar player behind a singer."

Nat: narr: in the seventies, he was slowly building a solo career& when frampton comes alive suddenly exploded.

Nat: it would sell more than 17 million copies, then the best-selling live album ever.

Frampton: "bein number one was fabulous.

Being number one in world history, guinness book of world records kinda thing - scary."

Mason: "scar because you had to live up to it?"

Frampton: "to b honest, i felt there was no way i was going to be able to do something anywhere near as rich."

Nat: "oh won't you show me the way... come one show me the way!"

Narr: he toured huge arenas, played before massive crowds& and was even invited to meet president ford at the white house& frampton: "tha was heady.

Yeah.

That's a heady experience."

// mason: "how woul you say you handled it emotionally?"

Frampton: "i'm pretty strong character, but this kind of knocked me for a loop."

Mason: "you writ that you anesthetized yourself."

Frampton: "yeah, had never been that much of a drinker, but i started drinking."

Narr: one night in the bahamas in 1978, he drank too much & drove into a wall.

Frampton: "i fel asleep at the wheel."

Mason: "how bad shape were you in?"

Frampton: "i had compound fracture of my right arm - very bad one.

I broke both feet, both hands - six ribs in my back.

And then i had a cut from here to the center of my head."

// "i w a mess, pretty much a mess.

And they were worried that i was going to lose the arm.

That was the thing."

Anthony mason: "were yo worried?"

Peter frampton: "oh, yeah, very."

Mason: "in th book, you say that some people thought you might've been trying to kill yourself."

Frampton: " psychiatrist that i saw after the accident said that."

Think so.

But he said i was."

Mason: "whe you're recovering, you get a phone call from pretty special guy."

Frampton: "o yeah, yes.

// so, i pick up the phone, and it's stevie wonder, you know?"

// he said 'peter // "is it ok if sing you a couple of songs over the phone?"

And i said 'please, go ahead.'

// and i've never heard those songs on any one of his albums yet.

So i got a very special feel better from mr. stevie wonder - i love you, stevie.

Wonderful man."

Narr: but for years, frampton struggled to regain his footing, until his old friend, david bowie, reached out& frampton: "he said 'look, i've got this big tour coming up.

Will you play guitar for me?'" nat: narr: frampton would accompany bowie on his 1987 glass spider tour: mason: "what di that mean to you?'" frampton: "davi was giving me a present."

// "wh he did was took me around the world and reintroduced me as the player.

And that was the thing that really re-energized my whole life."

Narr: bowie was also among the first to call when frampton lost his father in 2005.

Frampton: "th phone rings, and mom picks it up.

'oh, hello david.'

And i go, 'oh wow.'

// he spoke to my mom for the longest time."

Nat: "pete frampton!"

Narr: two years later, when frampton won the grammy for his instrumental album "fingerprints," paid tribute to his dad.

Nat sot: "i've neve worn a tie since i left school, and i wore my tie for him tonight" mason: "i know tha grammy means a lot to you."

Frampton: "it gav me my confidence back.

// feeling that people were thinking me of the guitar player again finally."

Nat: narr: earlier this year, frampton became a grandparent when his daughter, jade, gave birth to a baby girl& mason: "you have new name."

Frampton: "the call me frampa."

Mason: "it's th best."

Frampton: "i' stuck with it."

Anthony mason, cbs news..