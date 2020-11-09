Showing Off Milwaukee's Culinary Talents

Milwaukee is one of the best cities for food!

We may be biased, but we know that brats, beer and our other offerings are top-notch for travelers and locals alike.

Milwaukee Food and City toursTours agrees, and they make it their mission to show off Milwaukee's culinary history through guided tours.

However, with tourism down, we wanted to know how they are adjusting to the pandemic.

So we asked the Owner Theresa Nemetz about how they're "All In" with new safety precautions, and what to expect this holiday season.

For more information on Milwaukee Food and City Tours and to order one of their holiday gift boxes, visit MilwaukeeFoodTours.com.

We’re All In is a Wisconsin initiative to raise awareness that the health of our people and the health of our economy are implicitly entwined.

The campaign informs citizens and businesses that by practicing safe behaviors we can more confidently continue to reopen, stay open and ultimately improve the state of our state.

We’re All In is a rallying cry and reminder that when it comes to the well-being of Wisconsin, we’re all in this together.

Go to www.weareallinwi.com to see business resources to help your customers and clients recognize your safe practices.

Share pictures of the social gatherings you keep small, the safe social distance you keep or your masks and use the hashtag #WeAreAllIn on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.