Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Early Results Encouraging, Says Dr. Mallika Marshall

Pfizer Announces Vaccine Data Suggests Experimental Vaccine May Be 90 Percent Effective



Big news in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:47 Published 6 minutes ago

Vaccine findings a 'landmark moment' says head of Oxford tri



The head of Oxford's vaccine trial team has said the findings of pharmaceutical firm Pfizer marks a "landmark moment" against the coronavirus pandemic. Pfizer announced on Monday that interim findings.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:43 Published 22 minutes ago