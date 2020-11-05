Global  
 

Tropical Storm Eta Moves Away From South Florida

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:30s
Tropical Storm Eta Moves Away From South Florida

Tropical Storm Eta Moves Away From South Florida

CBS4 News meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez brings you the latest on Tropical Storm Eta as it moves farther away from South Florida.


Tropical Storm Eta is charging toward Florida

After Tropical Storm Eta moves through Cuba Sunday, it is expected to head straight for Florida --...
Eta could hit Florida next week as a tropical storm

Tropical Depression Eta was expected to restrengthen into a tropical storm and head toward Cuba and...
FPL Expects Potential Widespread Power Outages Due To Tropical Storm Eta

Florida Power & Light announced Saturday that they expect the "potential for widespread outages" as a...
Eta's Made Landfall In The Florida Keys [Video]

Eta's Made Landfall In The Florida Keys

CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports from the Florida Keys, where Tropical Storm Eta made landfall on Sunday night.

Melrose Park Flooded In Fort Lauderdale [Video]

Melrose Park Flooded In Fort Lauderdale

Melrose Park in Fort Lauderdale looked more like a lake on Monday morning than a neighborhood because of Tropical Storm Eta.

Tropical Storm Eta Floods Streets In Sunrise [Video]

Tropical Storm Eta Floods Streets In Sunrise

CBS4's Joan Murray brings you a report on Tropical Storm Eta's effects on Sunrise.

