CBS4 News meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez brings you the latest on Tropical Storm Eta as it moves farther away from South Florida.

Tropical Storm Eta Moves Away From South Florida

Florida Power & Light announced Saturday that they expect the "potential for widespread outages" as a...

Tropical Depression Eta was expected to restrengthen into a tropical storm and head toward Cuba and...

After Tropical Storm Eta moves through Cuba Sunday, it is expected to head straight for Florida --...