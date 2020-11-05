Tropical Storm Eta Moves Away From South Florida
CBS4 News meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez brings you the latest on Tropical Storm Eta as it moves farther away from South Florida.
Eta's Made Landfall In The Florida KeysCBS4's Peter D'Oench reports from the Florida Keys, where Tropical Storm Eta made landfall on Sunday night.
Melrose Park Flooded In Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park in Fort Lauderdale looked more like a lake on Monday morning than a neighborhood because of Tropical Storm Eta.
Tropical Storm Eta Floods Streets In SunriseCBS4's Joan Murray brings you a report on Tropical Storm Eta's effects on Sunrise.