Pfizer: Early Analysis Shows Its COVID-19 Vaccine More Than 90% Effective

Pfizer: Early Analysis Shows Its COVID-19 Vaccine More Than 90% Effective

Pfizer: Early Analysis Shows Its COVID-19 Vaccine More Than 90% Effective

Drugmaker Pfizer said data from its coronavirus vaccine shows it is more than 90% effective


Pfizer Says Early Data Suggests Its Vaccine Is 90% Effective

Pfizer Says Early Data Suggests Its Vaccine Is 90% Effective Watch VideoPfizer says its coronavirus vaccine is more than 90 percent effective. The drug company...
Stock markets see 'explosive gains' Monday on promising COVID-19 vaccine data from Pfizer

Stock markets rocketed higher Monday after Pfizer said early data shows its coronavirus vaccine is...
Global markets rocket higher on vaccine news, U.S. election

Stock markets rocketed higher Monday after Pfizer said early data show its coronavirus vaccine is...
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Early Results Encouraging, Says Dr. Mallika Marshall [Video]

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Early Results Encouraging, Says Dr. Mallika Marshall

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben talks to Dr. Mallika Marshall about Pfizer's announcement that it's close to a coroviavirus vaccine.

Pfizer Announces Vaccine Data Suggests Experimental Vaccine May Be 90 Percent Effective [Video]

Pfizer Announces Vaccine Data Suggests Experimental Vaccine May Be 90 Percent Effective

Big news in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine findings a 'landmark moment' says head of Oxford tri [Video]

Vaccine findings a 'landmark moment' says head of Oxford tri

The head of Oxford's vaccine trial team has said the findings of pharmaceutical firm Pfizer marks a "landmark moment" against the coronavirus pandemic. Pfizer announced on Monday that interim findings..

