Ishaan Khatter on whether India has changed since the days of A Suitable Boy



Director Mira Nair is known for asking her actors to do one extra take 'for love'. Stars of the BBC and Netflix's new miniseries A Suitable Boy -- Ishaan Khatter, Ram Kapoor and Shubham Saraf -- talk..

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 15:22 Published 3 weeks ago