Hometown Hero: Sandro Gasparro's Pasta University
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 03:32s - Published
Clippers social media director Sandro Gasparro found a way to combine his love of pasta and giving back to those in need during the pandemic.
Gasparro created Pasta University to not only help bring people together over a delicious meal, but also help pay it forward through a local organization.
Jaime Maggio signed up to find out what it's all about