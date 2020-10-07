Global  
 

‘Flat of horrors’ pair guilty of murdering stranger

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
‘Flat of horrors’ pair guilty of murdering stranger

‘Flat of horrors’ pair guilty of murdering stranger

Serial killer fan Nathan Maynard-Ellis has been found guilty of the murder ofJulia Rawson by a jury at Coventry Crown Court, after a sharp-eyed shop workerrecognised him from a CCTV image distributed by detectives.

CCTV shows NathanMaynard-Ellis entering the Dudley’s Bottle and Cork pub, where he meets victimJulia Rawson, Maynard-Ellis and co-defendant David Leesley walking along acanal, near to where Julia's dismembers remains were hidden and footage ofNathan Maynard-Ellis shortly before his arrest after he was recognised asbeing a suspect in Dudley town centre.


Julia Rawson trial finds Nathan Maynard-Ellis and David Leesley guilty of murder at 'flat of horrors'.

