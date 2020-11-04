'Cowboys were robbed' — Skip Bayless on Dallas' WK 9 loss to Pittsburgh Steelers | UNDISPUTED

The undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers were barely able to sneak by the Dallas Cowboys despite being heavy favorites yesterday.

Garret Gilbert got the start for Dallas and was able to pass for a touchdown but also had 1 interception along with 243 yards.

Dallas led by as many as 13 and was ahead for most of the game until Pittsburgh’s game-winning touchdown with just over 2 minutes left.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Cowboys' loss to Steelers in Week 9.