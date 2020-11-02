Houston hosted holiday open house

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 6 minutes ago

Local boutiques and bakeries around the Houston Square opened up for the holidays.

Wtva's taylor tucker reports from chickasaw county aslive: the houston community brought in the holiday spirit by catching the latest sales at local boutiques and bakerys pkg sot: "we've worked really hard, everyone in town to bring this together," local stores around the houston square opened up to kick off the holiday season.

This was the first time the houton community has ever done a holiday open house.

Sot: "due to covid 19 and the way the economy and the neighborhood has been impacted by not being able to get out we decide to do a fall open house last month; it was the first one we've ever done and we did really weel so we decided to do two holiday slash christmas open house."

Cliff walters- president of houston merchant association trt: over 12 stores particpated in the holiday open house, including ava michales boutique.

The owner said shes just happy that people can come out and mingle.

Sot: "with all the covid that's going on we're just so excited that we can bring people out to actually visit for a little bit and go-ahead jumpstart christmas shopping."

Brenda tallent - owner of ava michaels boutique trt: tallent also sold customized mask while also encouraging people to social distance.

Sot: "we're a large boutique.

We have alot of space, they can space out while shopping too."

Trt: the greater houston merchant association decided to do the holiday open house to bring joy to the community.

Sot: "in the last week we've had a lot of deaths due to covid, people that we knew so we thought this would be a great way to get away from the sadness and give people something to look forward too."

Tag: next month houston will be hosting their christmas open house.

In houston, taylor tucker wtva 9 news.

