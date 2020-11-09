Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The path to Joe Biden’s victory: five days in five minutes - video highlights

Video Credit: Guardian - Duration: 04:42s - Published
The path to Joe Biden’s victory: five days in five minutes - video highlights

The path to Joe Biden’s victory: five days in five minutes - video highlights

President-elect Joe Biden has thanked the American people for their support after winning the US presidential election against Donald Trump.

From razor-thin margins, record voter turnout and protests via false claims of victory and Joe and Kamala Harris's congratulatory call - here's the story of how the presidency was won · US politics live – follow the latest in our live blog · Trump v Biden – full results as they come in


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Which swing states could decide the US election? – video explainer [Video]

Which swing states could decide the US election? – video explainer

Joe Biden is leading ​Donald Trump in the national polls for the presidential election, but that doesn’t guarantee ​the Democratic candidate victory. Hillary Clinton also had a clear lead over..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 06:07Published
Why Biden calls Trump a 'climate arsonist' – video explainer [Video]

Why Biden calls Trump a 'climate arsonist' – video explainer

Humanity is said to have just 10 years left to start seriously tackling the climate crisis before passing the 'point of no return' with multiple-degree temperature increases, rising sea levels and..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 06:04Published
How Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the fight for America’s soul – video [Video]

How Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the fight for America’s soul – video

In the final episode of Anywhere but Washington, Oliver Laughland and Tom Silverstone return to Florida, the crucial swing state that Donald Trump won last week. His victory there paved the way for his..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 16:48Published