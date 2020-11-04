Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prime Minister welcomes vaccine news but stresses need for caution

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Prime Minister welcomes vaccine news but stresses need for caution

Prime Minister welcomes vaccine news but stresses need for caution

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference thePfizer-BioNTech vaccine had cleared a “significant hurdle” but there were moreto come before it could be used.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Boris Johnson stresses need for caution over Pfizer vaccine [Video]

Boris Johnson stresses need for caution over Pfizer vaccine

Boris Johnson has welcomed news of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine but has urged caution. Speaking during a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said the news was a sign the "scientific cavalry" was on its way, but stressed "these are very, very early days". "The biggest mistake we could make now" he said, "would be to slacken our resolve at a critical moment." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume

The European Union's Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, has arrived in London as the deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal looms. Talks resume today, with Boris Johnson insisting a deal is "there to be done" between the UK and EU. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:50Published
'UK and US will always work together' says minister [Video]

'UK and US will always work together' says minister

George Eustice has said the "UK and US will always work together" and that the two have a "very important relationship which continues". His comments come following concerns Boris Johnson's government face an uphill battle with US President-Election Joe Biden over a post-Brexit trade deal. But the UK Environment Secretary did add that he was looking forward to working with the US on climate change issues again, after Mr Biden promised the US would re-join the Paris agreement. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published

US election: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson shifts charm from Trump to Biden

 Boris Johnson's famous charm worked wonders on Donald Trump, but he faces a tougher audience in Joe Biden.Britain's Prime Minister promised today to work with..
New Zealand Herald

Downing Street Downing Street Street in London, England

'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer [Video]

'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer

The deputy chief medical officer for England has said he is "hopeful" the first coronavirus vaccine could be seen by Christmas. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said that the latest Pfizer and BioNTech trials represented a significant scientific breakthrough. However, he said that there was more to be done before it became available and that it would be for the independent regulator to clear it for use in the UK. "This is a very important scientific breakthrough. I am certain of that," he said. "I am hopeful because of all that, but not yet certain that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published

Brexit: Boris Johnson in talks with EU chief in bid to revive stalled trade negotiations

 Boris Johnson is to hold talks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday, in the latest effort to inject momentum into stalled trade..
WorldNews

Biden or Trump? For Boris Johnson, both could prove to be a political headache

 In recent weeks, Boris Johnson’s allies began to prepare the ground for a Joe Biden presidency. They argued that, while there might be some short-term..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Denmark to Kill 15 Million Mink to Contain the Spread of Mutated COVID-19 Strain [Video]

Denmark to Kill 15 Million Mink to Contain the Spread of Mutated COVID-19 Strain

According to CNN, Denmark is planning to kill its entire mink population in order to contain a new strain of COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
48 daily flights improved connectivity in Varanasi: PM Modi [Video]

48 daily flights improved connectivity in Varanasi: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during inauguration of development projects in Varanasi said tourism has increased in city due to improved connectivity. "Today, there are 48 daily flights to Varanasi...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:05Published
‘Celebrating Diwali with local goods will boost economy’: PM Modi in Varanasi [Video]

‘Celebrating Diwali with local goods will boost economy’: PM Modi in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various projects worth 614 crore via video conferencing. He said that these projects would help in the overall development of Varanasi. PM Modi also made a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:16Published