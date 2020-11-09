Pfizer Says Tests Show COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective
Nancy Chen reports on the latest development in the global fight against the coronavirus (1:55).
WCCO 4 News At Noon -- Nov. 9, 2020
9, 2020
Vaccine process 'must be grounded in science' -BidenPresident-elect Joe Biden on Monday said a coronavirus vaccine approval process must be guided by science so the public can have confidence it is safe and effective.
Pfizer Says Early Data Shows Its COVID Vaccine Is 90% EffectiveDrugmaker Pfizer said Monday an early look at data from its coronavirus vaccine shows it is more than 90% effective -- a much better than expected efficacy if the trend continues.
