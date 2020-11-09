Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pfizer Says Tests Show COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Pfizer Says Tests Show COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective

Pfizer Says Tests Show COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective

Nancy Chen reports on the latest development in the global fight against the coronavirus (1:55).

WCCO 4 News At Noon -- Nov.

9, 2020


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Here’s how gold, oil and silver prices reacted to Covid-19 vaccine news

Here’s how gold, oil and silver prices reacted to Covid-19 vaccine news Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) said today that their coronavirus vaccine candidate...
Invezz - Published

Covid-19: Global stock markets rocket on vaccine hopes

The FTSE 100 surges 5% after Pfizer says its Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective in preliminary tests.
BBC News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Vaccine process 'must be grounded in science' -Biden [Video]

Vaccine process 'must be grounded in science' -Biden

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said a coronavirus vaccine approval process must be guided by science so the public can have confidence it is safe and effective.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published
Pfizer Says Early Data Shows Its COVID Vaccine Is 90% Effective [Video]

Pfizer Says Early Data Shows Its COVID Vaccine Is 90% Effective

Drugmaker Pfizer said Monday an early look at data from its coronavirus vaccine shows it is more than 90% effective -- a much better than expected efficacy if the trend continues.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:26Published
Pfizer: Early Analysis Shows Its COVID-19 Vaccine More Than 90% Effective [Video]

Pfizer: Early Analysis Shows Its COVID-19 Vaccine More Than 90% Effective

Drugmaker Pfizer said data from its coronavirus vaccine shows it is more than 90% effective

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published