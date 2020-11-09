#Baonanas: Beyond banana pudding!
#Baonanas is bringing an innovative take on banana pudding with over 20 different mousse flavors.“This is a brand new way to dessert.
We like to think the cronut was invented in NYC and #Baonanas was invented here in Jersey City,” said Lloyd Ortuoste, owner of #Baonanas.
A venture which began as a fundraiser between family and friends has turned into a flavorful go-to experience for dessert lovers.
Using Leche flan instead of boxed jello, #Baonanas has been able to develop innovative flavors and a fluffy mousse texture.
“One thing we are doing differently at #Baonanas is that we are taking our Filipino roots and using that to make this new take on dessert,” said Ortuoste.
