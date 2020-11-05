Colin Cowherd on Saints win over Bucs: 'This wasn't just on Brady, this was a coaching mismatch' | THE HERD

Global  
 

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9, with a final score of 38-3 and 3 interceptions from Tom Brady.

But Colin Cowherd isn't looking to Brady for the cause of such a wide gap.

Hear why he thinks we're looking at a coaching mismatch between Bruce Arians and Sean Payton.


