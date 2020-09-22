Vaccine Update: Pfizer, Travel Stocks Soar, Gold Price Drops And Could Fall Further
Vaccine Update: Pfizer, Travel Stocks Soar, Gold Price Drops And Could Fall Further
Peter Hug, global trading director of Kitco Metals, noted that he is looking for bearish momentum to test gold's support level of $1,850 an ounce.
Netflix Drops 9% After Vaccine News On Monday, phrama giant Pfizer revealed positive COVID-19 vaccine news. The news sent shares of stay-at-home stocks like Netflix plummeting on Monday. Netflix itself fell as much as 9%, even as major.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:29 Published 3 hours ago
Promising COVID Vaccine Sends Stocks Soaring On Monday, US stocks soared to record highs.
This came after Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine showed more than 90% efficacy in its phase 3 trial that enrolled 44,000 patients.
Business Insider.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 4 hours ago
Market Update: Stocks Rise on Tuesday, Sept. 22 Tuesday morning, the S&P 500 index rose 17 points, or 0.5%, to 3,298. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 76 points, or 0.7%, to 10,854. Credit: The Street Duration: 00:43 Published on September 22, 2020