Vaccine Update: Pfizer, Travel Stocks Soar, Gold Price Drops And Could Fall Further

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 05:37s - Published
Peter Hug, global trading director of Kitco Metals, noted that he is looking for bearish momentum to test gold's support level of $1,850 an ounce.


Netflix Drops 9% After Vaccine News [Video]

Netflix Drops 9% After Vaccine News

On Monday, phrama giant Pfizer revealed positive COVID-19 vaccine news. The news sent shares of stay-at-home stocks like Netflix plummeting on Monday. Netflix itself fell as much as 9%, even as major..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:29Published
Promising COVID Vaccine Sends Stocks Soaring [Video]

Promising COVID Vaccine Sends Stocks Soaring

On Monday, US stocks soared to record highs. This came after Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine showed more than 90% efficacy in its phase 3 trial that enrolled 44,000 patients. Business Insider..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Market Update: Stocks Rise on Tuesday, Sept. 22 [Video]

Market Update: Stocks Rise on Tuesday, Sept. 22

Tuesday morning, the S&P 500 index rose 17 points, or 0.5%, to 3,298. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 76 points, or 0.7%, to 10,854.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:43Published