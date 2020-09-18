Global  
 

Veterans Day Blood Drive

Veterans Day Blood Drive
Veterans Day Blood Drive

We invite the public to come in and donate blood in honor of a loved one who is a veteran so whether it's a family member.

To come in and donate blood because- the way i think about it is that they were willing to fight for our country and give their life for us and so we can return that favor in a very small way.

By giving our blood and saving lives.

Our web.

By town dot org the i.

T.

A.

L.

A.

N.

C.

Dot org you can make an appointment which we definitely suggest doing with- cove it and all of that you know we want to make sure that we have to.

Save environment for you to come and donate blood and so setting.

An appointment is a great way to at.

Slices that donating blood is still considered essential- despite everything that's going on so- the need for blood hasn't changed and in fact it's gotten.

It's increased and so right now there's a critical need for o.

Negative donors.

And also- any of you out there who have had cultivated- we are in.

Urgent need of convalescent plasma.

So the antibodies that are in your life that were created to help you fight off hope it can help.

To prevent- i'm sorry not to prevent to help.

Patients who are currently dealing with cove it to recover faster so.

Definitely a- big need for blood.

Donation phone number i believe it is.

You know what i don't have the phone number trying to repay learn i'm still so new i




