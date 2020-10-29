Pops and Flops: Peloton, Shake Shack, VF Corp Stock

Global  
 

Peloton shares are flopping on news that Pfizer's vaccine is more than 90 percent effective.

The fitness company saw a boost amid the coronavirus pandemic as people were forced to exercise at home.

Shake Shack stock is popping on the same vaccine news as investors hope restaurant sales rise as people return to normal life, and VF Corp shares are soaring after acquiring streetwear company Supreme in a $2.1 billion deal.


