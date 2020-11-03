Women's T20 Challenge: 'Amazing performance', says Trailblazers's skipper Smriti Mandhana

Radha Yadav held her nerve in the final over as Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by two runs in the Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 07. While addressing a press conference, Trailblazers player Deepti Sharma said, "We will focus on our small mistakes what we have done in the previous matches and try not to repeat that mistakes in the finals." Trailblazers will now be locking horns against Supernovas in the finals of the tournament on Monday, November 9.
The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 04 to November 09, 2020 in UAE's Sharjah. Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas will play in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the pre-match press conference, skipper of Supernovas, Harmanpreet Kaur said she is on a lookout for new talent in Women's T20 Challenge to strengthen middle order of India's squad. "I am looking for someone who can bat in the middle order because right now that is the area where we (Indian women's cricket team) are struggling," she said.
Supernovas player Shakera Selman was happy to reach in the finals after defeating Trailblazers by two runs in the Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 07. While addressing a press conference, Selman expressed her feelings and said, "Feels really good to reach in the finals. Supernovas's are known to loss the first game and then win any competitions. We are still confident." Trailblazers will now be locking horns against Supernovas in the finals of the tournament on Monday, November 9.
After suffering a nine-wicket loss against Trailblazers, Velocity skipper Mithali Raj on October 05 said that she would have personally not wanted to depend on other teams to qualify for the finals of..