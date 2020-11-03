Women's T20 Challenge: 'Amazing performance', says Trailblazers's skipper Smriti Mandhana

Trailblazers has won their maiden Women's T20 Challenge title against Supernova on November 09 in Sharjah.

"It was an amazing performance and the team was brilliant.

It was amazing bowling and fielding efforts," said Trailblazers's skipper Smriti Mandhana while addressing post match press conference.

Trailblazers defeated previous winners Supernovas by 16 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.