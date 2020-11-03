Global  
 

Women's T20 Challenge: 'Amazing performance', says Trailblazers's skipper Smriti Mandhana

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:08s
Trailblazers has won their maiden Women's T20 Challenge title against Supernova on November 09 in Sharjah.

"It was an amazing performance and the team was brilliant.

It was amazing bowling and fielding efforts," said Trailblazers's skipper Smriti Mandhana while addressing post match press conference.

Trailblazers defeated previous winners Supernovas by 16 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.


Will focus on small mistakes, try to play better in finals: Trailblazers's Deepti Sharma [Video]

Will focus on small mistakes, try to play better in finals: Trailblazers's Deepti Sharma

Radha Yadav held her nerve in the final over as Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by two runs in the Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 07. While addressing a press conference, Trailblazers player Deepti Sharma said, "We will focus on our small mistakes what we have done in the previous matches and try not to repeat that mistakes in the finals." Trailblazers will now be locking horns against Supernovas in the finals of the tournament on Monday, November 9.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

England's Ecclestone stars in Trailblazers win

 England's Sophie Ecclestone bowled a superb spell as Trailblazers thrashed Velocity by nine wickets in the Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah.
BBC News

South Africa's Luus stars as Velocity beat Supernovas in Women's T20 Challenge opener

 Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah.
BBC News
Women's T20 skipper seeks talent to strengthen India's middle order [Video]

Women's T20 skipper seeks talent to strengthen India's middle order

The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 04 to November 09, 2020 in UAE's Sharjah. Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas will play in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the pre-match press conference, skipper of Supernovas, Harmanpreet Kaur said she is on a lookout for new talent in Women's T20 Challenge to strengthen middle order of India's squad. "I am looking for someone who can bat in the middle order because right now that is the area where we (Indian women's cricket team) are struggling," she said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Ecclestone's Trailblazers win Women's T20 Challenge

 England spinner Sophie Ecclestone and her Trailblazers side win the Women's T20 Challenge title with a 16-run victory over the Supernovas.
BBC News
Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas's Shakera Selman delighted to reach finals [Video]

Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas's Shakera Selman delighted to reach finals

Supernovas player Shakera Selman was happy to reach in the finals after defeating Trailblazers by two runs in the Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 07. While addressing a press conference, Selman expressed her feelings and said, "Feels really good to reach in the finals. Supernovas's are known to loss the first game and then win any competitions. We are still confident." Trailblazers will now be locking horns against Supernovas in the finals of the tournament on Monday, November 9.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

Women's T20 Challenge Final: Trailblazers win title, prevent Supernovas hat-trick

Smriti Mandhana's fifty and a superb bowling performance from Trailblazers helped them win the...
DNA - Published


Women's T20 Challenge: Wouldn't want to depend on other teams to qualify for finals, says Mithali [Video]

Women's T20 Challenge: Wouldn't want to depend on other teams to qualify for finals, says Mithali

After suffering a nine-wicket loss against Trailblazers, Velocity skipper Mithali Raj on October 05 said that she would have personally not wanted to depend on other teams to qualify for the finals of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published
'Worked hard in nets, hope to play good cricket': Supernovas' Chamari [Video]

'Worked hard in nets, hope to play good cricket': Supernovas' Chamari

Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets in Match 1 of Women's T20 Challenge at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 4. The Women's T20 Challenge began on November 4 and will continue till November 9 in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:00Published
Women's T20: 'Quarantine period is challenging,' says Velocity skipper Mithali [Video]

Women's T20: 'Quarantine period is challenging,' says Velocity skipper Mithali

The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 04 to November 09, 2020 in UAE's Sharjah. Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas will play in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:34Published