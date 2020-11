Kelly Clarkson Legally Hits Back at Father-in-Law amid Split, Demands Money Made Off Her Be Returned Video Credit: People - Duration: 01:38s - Published 5 minutes ago Kelly Clarkson Legally Hits Back at Father-in-Law amid Split, Demands Money Made Off Her Be Returned After being sued by her father-in-law's management company, the singer argued that their agreement should be deemed "void" in new court documents 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like