TikTokers are just learning what some vanilla flavoring is made of — and it's gross

Where does vanilla flavoring come from?.In a video posted on Nov.

7, Sloowmoee recordedhimself looking the question up in real time.“NO MORE VANILLA,” Sloowmoee screamed ashe started to gag a little.

“THAT IS — AHHHHHH”.What Sloowmoee learned with his quickGoogle search is that some vanilla flavoring ismade from a flavorant called castoreum.This is a waxy substance secreted by beavers viatheir castor sacs (located near the base of the tail).Per the Dictionary of Flavors, it “canbe used as a modifier in vanilla flavors”.The last thing anybody wants to learn is that one oftheir favorite flavorings comes from a beaver’s butt.However, according to National Geographic,“milking” a beaver for the substance is anexpensive and cumbersome process.Thankfully, most vanilla flavoring today is madefrom vanilla pods or synthetic vanillin.Unfortunately, It’s hard to know whichproducts today contain castoreum.Since the FDA regards the substance asa natural flavoring, companies don’t actuallyhave to disclose it on the ingredient list