Women's T20 Challenge to make huge impact on our cricket: Supernova's Siriwardene

Trailblazers has won their maiden Women's T20 Challenge title against Supernova on November 09 in Sharjah.

"Women's T20 Challenge is a huge platform.

Thanks to BCCI for this opportunity.

It will make a huge impact for the women's cricket," said Supernova's Shashikala Siriwardene in the press conference.

Trailblazers defeated previous winners Supernovas by 16 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.


