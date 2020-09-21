Women's T20 Challenge to make huge impact on our cricket: Supernova's Siriwardene

Day we'll win World Cup finals, Women's Cricket will have different aura: Anjum Chopra



Cricketer Anjum Chopra spoke to ANI on women's cricket. Speaking on Women cricket, cricketer Anjum Chopra said, "BCCI is working well towards the game, they are giving all facilities to the players. Now players should play role in betterment of their game and skills because, eventually it's time to get train to win World Cup. The day we'll win the finals, Women's Cricket will have a different aura after that altogether." Speaking on practice matches before, Women's Challenge Trophy and Women's IPL, cricketer Anjum Chopra said, "I feel, it is not cricket board's duty to organise practice matches before tournament. It is player's duty to be fully prepared before coming to the tournament. I don't think it would be possible to organise practice matches as everyone is in bio-bubble."

