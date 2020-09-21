Women's T20 Challenge to make huge impact on our cricket: Supernova's Siriwardene

Trailblazers has won their maiden Women's T20 Challenge title against Supernova on November 09 in Sharjah. "It was an amazing performance and the team was brilliant. It was amazing bowling and fielding efforts," said Trailblazers's skipper Smriti Mandhana while addressing post match press conference. Trailblazers defeated previous winners Supernovas by 16 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Supernovas player Shakera Selman was happy to reach in the finals after defeating Trailblazers by two runs in the Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 07. While addressing a press conference, Selman expressed her feelings and said, "Feels really good to reach in the finals. Supernovas's are known to loss the first game and then win any competitions. We are still confident." Trailblazers will now be locking horns against Supernovas in the finals of the tournament on Monday, November 9.
Cricketer Anjum Chopra spoke to ANI on women's cricket. Speaking on Women cricket, cricketer Anjum Chopra said, "BCCI is working well towards the game, they are giving all facilities to the players. Now players should play role in betterment of their game and skills because, eventually it's time to get train to win World Cup. The day we'll win the finals, Women's Cricket will have a different aura after that altogether." Speaking on practice matches before, Women's Challenge Trophy and Women's IPL, cricketer Anjum Chopra said, "I feel, it is not cricket board's duty to organise practice matches before tournament. It is player's duty to be fully prepared before coming to the tournament. I don't think it would be possible to organise practice matches as everyone is in bio-bubble."