McDonald's Goes All in on New Chicken Sandwich, Delivery and Drive-Thru
McDonald's Goes All in on New Chicken Sandwich, Delivery and Drive-Thru
McDonald's Goes All in , on New Chicken Sandwich, , Delivery and Drive-Thru.
The fast food chain announced several changes on the horizon in an effort to boost sales.
A new crispy chicken sandwich will be added to the menu in early 2021.
McDonald's announced its packaging will receive a reboot with a "modern, refreshing feel.".
McDonald's is also investing more in delivery and the drive-thru experience.
The chain will expand express lane pick-up for digital orders, .
As well as begin implementing an automated order taking system.
"MyMcDonald's" will also be launched soon.
The digital hub will include a loyalty program