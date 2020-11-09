McDonald's Goes All in on New Chicken Sandwich, Delivery and Drive-Thru

The fast food chain announced several changes on the horizon in an effort to boost sales.

A new crispy chicken sandwich will be added to the menu in early 2021.

McDonald's announced its packaging will receive a reboot with a "modern, refreshing feel.".

McDonald's is also investing more in delivery and the drive-thru experience.

The chain will expand express lane pick-up for digital orders, .

As well as begin implementing an automated order taking system.

"MyMcDonald's" will also be launched soon.

The digital hub will include a loyalty program