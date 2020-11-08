Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Celebrating the Life of The Beloved Television Host Alex Trebek

Video Credit: Entertainment Weekly - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Celebrating the Life of The Beloved Television Host Alex Trebek

Celebrating the Life of The Beloved Television Host Alex Trebek

The late host made Jeopardy!

A brainy-fun ritual for more than three decades, before a cancer diagnosis brought new poignance to his steady grace.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Alex Trebek, longtime "Jeopardy!" host, dies at 80

On Sunday, beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died at the age of 80 following his battle with...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •CBS 2


‘We love you, Alex’: Fans, celebrities and politicians mourn beloved Jeopardy! host Trebek

Celebrities, politicians and Jeopardy! champions are among the people taking to social media to...
CTV News - Published

'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Dies of Cancer

The beloved television game show host has passed away at the age of 80, more than a year after he...
AceShowbiz - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Alex Trebek Donated 62 Acres Of Open Space Near Runyon Canyon [Video]

Alex Trebek Donated 62 Acres Of Open Space Near Runyon Canyon

Beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who passed away over the weekend, was a major advocate for conservation, as evidenced by a significant donation of land he made in the Hollywood Hills over 20..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:25Published
Alex Trebek dead at 80 [Video]

Alex Trebek dead at 80

The beloved “Jeopardy!” host died after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
Remembering Beloved 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek [Video]

Remembering Beloved 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. CBS News' Chris Martinez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:09Published