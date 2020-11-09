'Highly Valued Asset' Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Offered Lap Dance To Highest Trump Donor

A new report by Politico reveals Trump campaign adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle joked about her sex life and made lap dance and hot tub party offers at fundraisers.

According to Business Insider, Guilfoyle reportedly offered to give a lap dance to whoever raised the most money at a donor event in Washington, D.C.

According to Business Insider, Guilfoyle and her boyfriend, Donald Trump Jr., made some donors uncomfortable with their 'sexually suggestive' conversations.

Kimberly Guilfoyle is an excellent fundraiser and was a highly valued asset to the President's team.

Tim Murtaugh Trump campaign spokesperson