Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Head Of Legal Team Trying To Litigate Trump Into A Win Tests Positive For COVID-19

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Head Of Legal Team Trying To Litigate Trump Into A Win Tests Positive For COVID-19

Head Of Legal Team Trying To Litigate Trump Into A Win Tests Positive For COVID-19

President Donald Trump has vowed to fight the outcome of the election that left opponent Joe Biden as president-elect.

He's deployed a team of lawyers to fight election results in several states, insisting widespread voter fraud was at play and that the election was 'stolen' from him.

Now, Business Insider reports the head of Trump's legal team has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

David Bossie tested positive on Sunday.

Bossie is not a lawyer but is a frequent contributor to Fox News.

Several others in Trump's inner circle have also recently caught COVID-19, including HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force [Video]

Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force

Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force. On Monday, Joe Biden began his transition to the presidency by announcing the creation of a COVID-19 task force. . The team includes a number..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published
Rachel Maddow Quarantines After Close Contact Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Rachel Maddow Quarantines After Close Contact Tests Positive For COVID-19

Rachel Maddow Quarantines After Close Contact Tests Positive For COVID-19

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:30Published
Broncos push back practice to Thursday, elect for virtual meetings [Video]

Broncos push back practice to Thursday, elect for virtual meetings

The Broncos decided to exercise caution Wednesday, scrapping practice in favor of virtual meetings as the team attempts to mitigate the concerning spread of COVID-19 in the organization.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:56Published