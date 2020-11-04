Head Of Legal Team Trying To Litigate Trump Into A Win Tests Positive For COVID-19

President Donald Trump has vowed to fight the outcome of the election that left opponent Joe Biden as president-elect.

He's deployed a team of lawyers to fight election results in several states, insisting widespread voter fraud was at play and that the election was 'stolen' from him.

Now, Business Insider reports the head of Trump's legal team has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

David Bossie tested positive on Sunday.

Bossie is not a lawyer but is a frequent contributor to Fox News.

Several others in Trump's inner circle have also recently caught COVID-19, including HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.