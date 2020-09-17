Pfizer announces COVID-19 vaccine progress

Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis. The drug company made the announcement on Monday. Today is a great day for science and humanity, Albert Bourla, Pfizer's..

Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Pfizer To Begin Testing In Children 12 And Up, Eli Lilly Pauses Trial Of Antibody Treatment



There's some progress in the race for a coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer is planning to begin testing its experimental vaccine on children as young as 12. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:48 Published on October 14, 2020