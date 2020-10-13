Washington Football Team’s Kyle Allen Suffers Gruesome Ankle Injury on Video—Here’s How Di
The 24-year-old also suffered a small fracture, in addition to his ankle dislocation.
NFL coach rings bell for completing cancer treatmentWashington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma and started treatment as the season began. This is the moment he completed his final treatment.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Suffers Gruesome InjuryFootball Allstar Dak Prescott suffered a serious injury on Sunday.
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback left the field on a cart holding back tears as he raised a fist to the fans.
Prescott had suffered a..
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Suffers Season-Ending Ankle FractureDak Prescott, quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, suffered a devastating injury during the team’s Sunday night game.