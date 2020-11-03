Prince Harry Is "Deeply Saddened" by a Decision Made by the Royal Family
While the family paid respect on Remembrance Day in England, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laid flowers in Los Angeles.
Meghan Markle becomes first modern royal to vote in U.S. presidential electionMeghan Markle is using her voice in one of the most important ways and it’s confirmed that she is the first modern royal to vote in the U.S. Presidential election.
Meghan Markle Is the First Modern Royal to Vote in a National ElectionThe Duchess of Sussex is making royal history once again.
Meghan Markle Makes British Royal Family History By Voting In US ElectionThe wife of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will make British royal family history as its first member to vote in the US presidential election.
The Duchess of Sussex is an American citizen. The couple now..