McConnell defends Trump's refusal to concede

Mitch McConnell Taking Over COVID Stimulus Talks



Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly taking the lead on stimulus talks. The White House is sitting the stimulus talks out. Pres. Elect Joe Biden may also leap into the congressional discussions as his transition team kicks into high gear. Democrats and Republicans are still very far apart on spending levels of another stimulus. They are also negotiating the contents of another economic rescue plan.

