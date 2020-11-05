Global  
 

McConnell defends Trump's refusal to concede

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday said President Donald Trump was completely within his rights to look into "irregularities" from last week's election.


Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Parler, a conservative Twitter clone, has seen nearly 1 million downloads since Election Day

Conservative angst over President Trump’s loss has resulted in a surge of downloads for Parler, a..
Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana, on election results: 'He's not a good loser'

 On Monday, Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana, shared her thoughts on the results of the 2020 presidential election to People.
Clyburn to Trump: 'The campaign is over'

 The highest-ranking Black member of Congress is urging President Donald Trump to stop challenging the results of the 2020 general election and start finding ways..
Mitch McConnell U.S. Republican Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

Mitch McConnell Taking Over COVID Stimulus Talks [Video]

Mitch McConnell Taking Over COVID Stimulus Talks

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly taking the lead on stimulus talks. The White House is sitting the stimulus talks out. Pres. Elect Joe Biden may also leap into the congressional discussions as his transition team kicks into high gear. Democrats and Republicans are still very far apart on spending levels of another stimulus. They are also negotiating the contents of another economic rescue plan.

McConnell, Pelosi spar over stimulus size [Video]

McConnell, Pelosi spar over stimulus size

[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Mitch McConnell said on Friday that October's drop in the nation's employment rate showed that Congress should enact a smaller coronavirus stimulus package, but House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi said, smaller is still not the way to go. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Top Republicans call for patience on vote counting in split with Trump

 Some high-profile Republicans have distanced themselves from Donald Trump’s attempts to falsely declare victory in the election and halt vote counting in..
McConnell: Trump Legal Challenges Not the End of the Republic

In his first extended remarks since multiple news outlets proclaimed Joe Biden president-elect,...
Sen. Mitch McConnell calls for every vote to be counted, ignoring Trump's claims

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) on Friday called for every vote to be counted, ignoring...
Mitch McConnell Tries To Soothe World: 'Every Four Years, We've Moved On' [Video]

Mitch McConnell Tries To Soothe World: 'Every Four Years, We've Moved On'

Decision Desk HQ has called Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, and says Biden is preparing to be the country's 46th president. Until October, US President Donald Trump had still..

Sen. Mitch McConnell calls for every vote to be counted, ignoring Trump's claims [Video]

Sen. Mitch McConnell calls for every vote to be counted, ignoring Trump's claims

Sen. Mitch McConnell calls for every vote to be counted, ignoring Trump's claims

President Trump falsely calls mail-in ballots "illegal," Mitch McConnell weighs in [Video]

President Trump falsely calls mail-in ballots "illegal," Mitch McConnell weighs in

President Trump is falsely calling mail-in ballots "illegal." Mitch McConnell just tweeted to weigh in on the election process.

