Defense Secretary Mark 'Don't Call Me Yesper' Esper On His Way Out

Just days before being canned by President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper denied serving as the president's yes-man in the Pentagon.

According to Business Insider, Esper told the Military Times he challenges the president more than any other Cabinet-level leader.

President Donald Trump fired Esper Monday, providing no reason.

However, the president has previously purged officials for a perceived lack of loyalty.

Esper and the Commander in Chief have locked horns on numerous issues, most notably over Esper's order to cease flying the Confederate flag on US military bases.

Also, Esper also tried to distance himself from a politically-charged photo op, in which Trump awkwardly clutched a Bible in front of a church near the White House.

Federal troops pepper-sprayed peaceful protesters in Lafayette Park, so the way would be cleared for Trump, Esper, and other officials to walk to the church.