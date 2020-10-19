New art at District Coffee in Ocean Springs

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 5 minutes ago

- - a young 20 year old artist make- her debut on government - street during the peter anderso- festival.

- she painted the wall outside th- coffee district coffee cafe jus- in time for the arts festival.- raven olier says she is forver- grateful for the exposure and - wants to make art her career.

- - raven olier, gulf coast artist:- "it's been surreal, i have- reached out to a few more - established artist and they've- been- really great on giving me tips- and just advice on how to make- your art a- profession and so the fact that- i am only twenty and i've done- three murals in this- one year, it's definetly been a- great experience and i definetl- have to give- a shout out to all my friends - and family for giving me- contacts to people, like the- coffee- brothers, i didn't know them bu- now we're friends for life.

- they're the best people and - they let me do this mural and - i'm so forever thankful for - that."- - - - raven olier can be found on - facebook