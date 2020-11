Marcellus Wiley: Cowboys can still win NFC East despite loss to Steelers in WK 9 | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Bucky Brooks joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss whether the Dallas Cowboys can still win the NFC East despite trailing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hear why Wiley believes the Cowboys' near win against the Pittsburgh Steelers proves they have what it takes to win the division.