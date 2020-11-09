Coronavirus county-by-county: Nov. 9, 2020 Video Credit: WKTV - Published 3 minutes ago Health departments released updates statistics across the region. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Tops, camden. The stief, utica. November 1st. Hannaford, rome. November 2nd. Lowe's, rome. November 3rd. Green world bottle and can return, rome. Moe's, rome. November 4th. Aldi, new hartford. Tops, camden. Kinney drugs, camden. In herkimer county -- six new positive tests. 64 active cases. One person is hospitalized. In otsego county -- eight new positive tests. 42 active cases. No one is in the hospital. Now we know what happens when the infection goes above three







You Might Like