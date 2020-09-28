Global  
 

U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for COVID-19

[NFA] U.S. Housing Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, becoming one of the latest people affected by the virus at the White House.

