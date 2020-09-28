U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for COVID-19

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday (Nov. 9) announced his new coronavirus task force, hailed Pfizer's progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine and implored Americans to wear masks by appealing to their patriotism. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Mitch McConnell said on Friday that October's drop in the nation's employment rate showed that Congress should enact a smaller coronavirus stimulus package, but House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi said, smaller is still not the way to go. Conway G. Gittens reports.
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.