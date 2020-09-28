[ NFA ] U.S. Housing Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, becoming one of the latest people affected by the virus at the White House .

Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder joined several other prominent Republican figures in endorsing Joe Biden for president during the campaign. Now Synder says..

The president-elect's dogs, Major and Champ, would mark a return of presidential pets to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

First 'murder hornet' nest eradicated in U.S. [NFA] Entomologists with the Washington State Department of Agriculture said it had tracked and eradicated the first Asian giant hornet nest in North America. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

McConnell, Pelosi spar over stimulus size [NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Mitch McConnell said on Friday that October's drop in the nation's employment rate showed that Congress should enact a smaller coronavirus stimulus package, but House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi said, smaller is still not the way to go. Conway G. Gittens reports.

The game between the Tigers and Bulldogs in Starkville has tentatively been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

"This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. Although I have some minor symptoms, I remain in good health," Tom Izzo said in a statement.

David Bossie has been overseeing the president's legal challenges to the election defeat.

After working summers at the family ranch, he decided to saddle up as a job, turning to selling real estate later in life. He died of Covid-19.

Biden forms task force, says masks not 'political' President-elect Joe Biden on Monday (Nov. 9) announced his new coronavirus task force, hailed Pfizer's progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine and implored Americans to wear masks by appealing to their patriotism. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

