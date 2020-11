MSU announces Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19 Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:37s - Published 6 minutes ago MSU announces Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19 Michigan State announced Monday that men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo had tested positive for COVID-19. Brad Galli reports. 0

